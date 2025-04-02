Three-year-old child dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi’s Moach Goth

KARACHI – A three-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Moach Goth, Karachi. Following the tragic incident, the grieving family placed the child’s body on the road in protest.

Residents of the area staged a demonstration on Baldia Hub River Road, protesting against the negligence. Police confirmed that the protest was being held alongside the body of the deceased child, identified as three-year-old Abdul Rehman.

Authorities assured that open manholes in the area would be immediately covered. Senior police officials arrived to negotiate with the protesters, as the demonstration had blocked both tracks of Hub River Road, disrupting traffic.

Rescue officials stated that the child’s body was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed that the child fell into an uncovered manhole, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Later, after successful negotiations with the police, the protesters reopened the road for traffic.