Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham in the open market on April 3, 2025.
On Thursday, 1 US Dollar is 280.3 PKR, 1 Euro is 301.5 PKR, 1 British Pound is 361.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.35, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.9.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.3 for buying and 282 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.46.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|280.3
|282
|EUR
|Euro
|301.5
|304.25
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|361.5
|365
|AED
|UAE Dirham
|75.9
|76.55
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|74.35
|74.9
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|176.5
|178.75
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|737.7
|745.7
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|195.85
|198.25
|CNY
|China Yuan
|37.59
|37.99
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|40.16
|40.56
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.66
|36.01
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.18
|3.27
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.87
|1.93
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|896.9
|906.4
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|62.57
|63.17
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|158.73
|160.73
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|26.4
|26.7
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|722
|730.5
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|76.28
|76.98
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|209.5
|211.5
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|27.41
|27.71
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|313.94
|316.69
|THB
|Thai Baht
|8.13
|8.28