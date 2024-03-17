Search

Pakistan

Chinese Army to participate in Pakistan Day Parade this year

Web Desk
10:01 AM | 17 Mar, 2024
Chinese Army to participate in Pakistan Day Parade this year
Source: Lijian Zhao/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A contingent of Chinese People's Liberation Army will join Pakistan Armed Forces in grand military parade set to be held in the capital Islamabad.

Beijing's Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang told media that Chinese People’s Liberation Army will take part in Pakistan Day parade at the invitation of Pakistani military.

Pakistani forces used to hold Pakistan Day military parade featuring a display of short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones, and other military equipment.

Contingents from friendly nations like Turkey and China also took part in previous parades. The parade also included troops from Azerbaijan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Day parade is to commemorate Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of South Asian nation. The parade typically includes a showcase of Pakistan's military capabilities, with displays of military equipment, aircraft, and performances by armed forces personnel. 

March 23 is day to celebrate country's culture, history, and achievements, and parade is attended by government officials, foreign dignitaries, and the general public, and is often televised for viewers across the country.

