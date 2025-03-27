Who is Sammi Deen Baloch? Pakistani Human rights activist detained under MPO

Sammi Deen Baloch is a famous rights activist from the sparsely populated Balochistan, region. She rose to fame for advocating justice and the rights of marginalized communities in region, particularly in addressing the issue of enforced disappearances.

The leader of Baloch Yakjehti Committee is also General Secretary of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), an organization that works to raise awareness and seek justice for the many Baloch individuals.

Sammi’s activism is said to be personal as her own father, Deen Mohammad Baloch, was kidnapped in 2009, which intensified her resolve to fight for human rights and the recovery of missing persons. Her activism earned her international recognition, including the Front Line Defenders Award in 2024, which is often referred to as the Sammi Deen Baloch Award.

She also played key role in organizing protests and advocating for the Baloch community’s rights, while facing immense risks and threats. Her activism continues to inspire many and highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability in Balochistan and beyond.

Arrest for protests

Baloch has also been involved in challenging political and social issues, often facing legal and physical threats due to her outspoken stance. Her role in advocating for Baloch rights has made her a central figure in the region’s human rights movement.

Authortiies in Sindh detained her along with four other activists for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following a protest in Karachi. The protest, organized against the illegal detention of BYC leaders and a crackdown on their Quetta sit-in, led to clashes with police after protesters violated Section 144, which restricts public gatherings.