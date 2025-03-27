Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Who is Sammi Deen Baloch? Pakistani Human rights activist detained under MPO

Who Is Sammi Deen Baloch Pakistani Human Rights Activist Detained Under Mpo

Sammi Deen Baloch is a famous rights activist from the sparsely populated Balochistan, region. She rose to fame for advocating justice and the rights of marginalized communities in region, particularly in addressing the issue of enforced disappearances.

The leader of Baloch Yakjehti Committee is also General Secretary of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), an organization that works to raise awareness and seek justice for the many Baloch individuals.

Sammi’s activism is said to be personal as her own father, Deen Mohammad Baloch, was kidnapped in 2009, which intensified her resolve to fight for human rights and the recovery of missing persons. Her activism earned her international recognition, including the Front Line Defenders Award in 2024, which is often referred to as the Sammi Deen Baloch Award.

Who Is Sammi Deen Baloch Pakistani Human Rights Activist Detained Under Mpo

She also played key role in organizing protests and advocating for the Baloch community’s rights, while facing immense risks and threats. Her activism continues to inspire many and highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability in Balochistan and beyond.

Arrest for protests

Baloch has also been involved in challenging political and social issues, often facing legal and physical threats due to her outspoken stance. Her role in advocating for Baloch rights has made her a central figure in the region’s human rights movement.

Authortiies in Sindh detained her along with four other activists for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following a protest in Karachi. The protest, organized against the illegal detention of BYC leaders and a crackdown on their Quetta sit-in, led to clashes with police after protesters violated Section 144, which restricts public gatherings.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee proxy of terror outfits, says DG ISPR

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282
Euro EUR 302 304.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 177 179.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.35 198.75
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Rial OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search