SC issues clarification over Harvard Law School Seasonal internship program

Supreme Court Reviews Article 63 A Verdict On Lawmakers Voting Freedom

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified does not sponsor any seasonable internship for students of any institution including Harvard Law School.

“It has come to the notice of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan that certain quarters have launched Harvard Law School Seasonal internship program, projecting it as being sponsored by the Supreme Court of Pakistan which is not true,” read an official press release.

It has cautioned the students to remain careful and should report to the Registrar office if anyone come across such malicious program.

It is also clarified for the information of all interested Students, that the Supreme Court runs a yearly internship program which is conducted through a proper process and handled by a Committee of Senior Supreme Court Judges.

Other than this, the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not sponsor nor own any internship program.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

