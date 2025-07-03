Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 3 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices saw marginal decline as price of per tola fell by Rs600, now standing at Rs356,200 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs514, reaching Rs305,384.

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Lahore Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Islamabad Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Peshawar Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Quetta Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Sialkot Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Hyderabad Rs356,200 Rs3,834 Faisalabad Rs356,200 Rs3,834

Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold dropped by $6 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,342. The decline is attributed to a stronger dollar and speculation around future interest rate decisions by major central banks.