Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 3 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices saw marginal decline as price of per tola fell by Rs600, now standing at Rs356,200 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs514, reaching Rs305,384.
|City
|Gold Price (per tola)
|Silver Price
|Karachi
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Lahore
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Islamabad
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Peshawar
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Quetta
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Sialkot
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Hyderabad
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
|Faisalabad
|Rs356,200
|Rs3,834
Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold dropped by $6 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,342. The decline is attributed to a stronger dollar and speculation around future interest rate decisions by major central banks.