Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued the losing streak for third consecutive session as per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs1,800 in Pakistan on Thursday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola price settled at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs205,933.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity also plunged to close at $2,338 per ounce.
A day earlier, Gold saw whooping decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with dropping international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs6,200 to reach Rs242,000.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs5,315 to settle at Rs207,476 in local market.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
