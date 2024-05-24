Search

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024
Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold continued the losing streak for third consecutive session as per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs1,800 in Pakistan on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola price settled at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs205,933.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity also plunged to close at $2,338 per ounce. 

A day earlier, Gold saw whooping decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs6,200 to reach Rs242,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs5,315 to settle at Rs207,476 in local market.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

