Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued the losing streak for third consecutive session as per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs1,800 in Pakistan on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola price settled at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs205,933.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity also plunged to close at $2,338 per ounce.

A day earlier, Gold saw whooping decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs6,200 to reach Rs242,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs5,315 to settle at Rs207,476 in local market.