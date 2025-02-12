Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 12 February, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up to all time high of Rs303,100 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs259,859 on February 12, 2025 Wednesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs303,100 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs259,859

Pakistan Gold prices