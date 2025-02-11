Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold extends gains as prices hit fresh high in Pakistan

Gold Price Dips By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday to reach all-time high amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs100 with new prices settling at Rs303,100.

Similarly, the rates of the precious commodity moved up Rs86 to reach historic high of Rs259,859.

The per tola gold priced moved up by Rs4,000 with new price settling at Rs303,000 as compared to previous close of Rs299,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs3,429 as it was traded at Rs259,773 in Pakistan.

The bullion rates also reached historic high in international market where per ounce was traded at $2,903 after it gained $42.

Meanwhile, the silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged as per tola price stood at Rs3,373 while 10-gram was traded at Rs2,891.

The unstoppable surge in the yellow metal in 2025 has been led by tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Amid uncertainty, investors and consumers are shifting their wealth from stocks and other risky assets to gold, which is dubbed as safer havens.

Last month, China announced tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 percent on select goods from the US, starting from Feb 10, in a tit-for-tat move, indicating intensifying escalation between the two countries.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 February 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.75 281.35
Euro EUR 287.5 290.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.15 745.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.5 730
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

