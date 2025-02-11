Lady constable dismissed from job over false harassment allegation

KARACHI – A lady constable of Karachi police was dismissed from job for making false harassment allegations against fellow officials.

The female constable, who was deployed at the Garden Police Station, has had accused two police personnel of harassment and sent a complaint to the IG Sindh’s grievance cell.

Following the complaint, SSP City Arif Aziz directed a DSP to conduct an investigation into the matter. During the inquiry, all other female constables declared her accusations false.

The SSP confirmed that, based on the inquiry report, the female constable was dismissed from her job, while the sub-inspector who had assisted her was demoted and transferred.

On the other hand, the dismissed female constable called the inquiry report and her dismissal orders unjust, adding that she would challenge them.