COAS Gen Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif meet UAE President to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abu Dhabi to discuss deepening cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, which also included Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, took place at the Qasr Al-Shati Palace.

The discussions centered around enhancing collaboration in economic, trade, and development sectors, aligning with the shared vision of both countries for sustainable growth and prosperity. Prime Minister Sharif, who is in the UAE to attend the World Governments Summit 2025, highlighted the significance of bilateral ties, emphasizing the need for continued joint efforts in various domains.

The World Governments Summit, which begins today in Dubai, focuses on the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on global governance trends and the challenges posed by worldwide changes, stressing the importance of governments being prepared to adapt and respond effectively to these shifts.

Furthermore, the leaders acknowledged the importance of utilizing these changes to accelerate development and build a better future for all. The discussions also touched on key regional and international matters of mutual interest, with both parties agreeing on the need to intensify international efforts to promote regional stability, security, and peace.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to further strengthen the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in areas that benefit both nations and contribute to broader regional stability.