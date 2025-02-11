Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

COAS Gen Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif meet UAE President to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets Uae President To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abu Dhabi to discuss deepening cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, which also included Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, took place at the Qasr Al-Shati Palace.

The discussions centered around enhancing collaboration in economic, trade, and development sectors, aligning with the shared vision of both countries for sustainable growth and prosperity. Prime Minister Sharif, who is in the UAE to attend the World Governments Summit 2025, highlighted the significance of bilateral ties, emphasizing the need for continued joint efforts in various domains.

The World Governments Summit, which begins today in Dubai, focuses on the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on global governance trends and the challenges posed by worldwide changes, stressing the importance of governments being prepared to adapt and respond effectively to these shifts.

Furthermore, the leaders acknowledged the importance of utilizing these changes to accelerate development and build a better future for all. The discussions also touched on key regional and international matters of mutual interest, with both parties agreeing on the need to intensify international efforts to promote regional stability, security, and peace.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to further strengthen the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in areas that benefit both nations and contribute to broader regional stability.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 February 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.75 281.35
Euro EUR 287.5 290.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.15 745.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.5 730
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search