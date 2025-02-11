12-year-old maid brutally tortured in Rawalpindi, couple arrested

RAWALPINDI – A 12-year-old domestic worker was subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi’s Bani area. The girl is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the hospital.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice and directed SP Rawal to submit a report while instructing DSP Waris Khan to take immediate legal action.

In a swift response, police detained the couple involved in the abuse, and investigations are underway. Initial findings suggest the incident occurred 4-5 days ago, but the girl was brought to the hospital today. Her condition remains critical.

The victim’s father has passed away, and a case will be registered by the police. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized that, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, child abuse is unacceptable under any circumstances.

He assured that there is a zero-tolerance policy for crimes against children, and those responsible will face strict punishment.

According to reports, the girl worked at the house of Rashid Shafiq, a garment shop worker. She sustained injuries on her head, ankles, legs, and arms due to alleged torture. Her father passed away a month ago, while her mother is in iddah (mourning period).

Police stated that a woman who taught the girl Quran lessons took her to the hospital after noticing her deteriorating condition.

The couple has been taken into custody, and further questioning is underway, including from the woman who brought the child to the hospital.