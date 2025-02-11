Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan backs two-state solution for Palestine, says PM Shehbaz

DUBAI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon governments to strengthen climate financing and technology sharing.

Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai today, he urged private investors to explore Pakistan’s clean energy and infrastructure opportunities.

Talking about the situation in Palestine, the PM said, “It is now our hope that the genocidal operations will be followed by lasting peace. Pakistan believes that durable and just peace is only possible through a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions for the creation of independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 boundaries and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

He said multilateral institutions should support emerging economies like Pakistan in achieving sustainable growth.

The prime minister said Pakistan is fully committed to mobilizing domestic resources and policy reforms. However, international partnerships and financial support remain critical to achieving this goal as global shift to a green economy requires a shared responsibility. He said Pakistan’s energy transition alone demands hundred billion dollars in investment.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is committed to achieving a sixty percent clean energy mix by 2030 and transitioning thirty percent of all vehicles to electric mobility.

He said we are rapidly scaling up solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear energy. Our southern regions hold fifty thousand megawatts of untapped wind energy potential, while northern hydropower projects will add 13,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity.

He said solar energy adoption is being accelerated through policy reforms, tax exemptions, investment, incentives, net metering and waiving off customs duty on solar panels and other equipment.

The prime minister said Pakistan offers one of the most dynamic investment landscapes in Asia with seventy percent of its dynamic young and tech-savvy population under the age of thirty. He said Pakistan’s strategic location bridges south and central Asia.

He said with emerging middle class, Pakistan’s economy presents promising opportunities. He said the government is simplifying business regulations, enhancing legal protections and streamlining investment approvals to make Pakistan a leading destination for global capital.

To drive investments in key sectors, the Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established, focusing on renewable energy and resilient infrastructure, technology and digital economy, minerals and industrial development and agricultural and food security.

Highlighting his government’s measures to enhance agricultural productions in the country, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is embracing eco-friendly agricultural innovations to enhance productivity, ensure food security and strengthen rural economy.

He said the government is working to enhance water efficiency through drip irrigation, precision farming, drought resistant crops and watershed management to restore depleting aquifers. We are also incentivizing agri-tech innovations by supplying solar-powered irrigation systems, using renewable energy sources for farm operations.

Gold Rates

