Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

16 Pakistanis confirmed dead in Libya boat tragedy, dozens missing

16 Pakistanis Confirmed Dead In Libya Boat Tragedy Dozens Missing

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Tuesday that 16 bodies of Pakistani nationals have been recovered after a vessel carrying as many as 63 Pakistanis capsized off the coast of Libya.

This tragedy follows a similar incident last month, when a boat carrying 80 passengers sank near Morocco. At least 13 Pakistanis were confirmed dead in that incident, while over 40 were reportedly murdered by African human traffickers. Only 22 passengers survived.

In a statement, the FO said that a team from the Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli visited Zawiya city, where they gathered information after meeting with local officials and hospital authorities.

“According to unconfirmed reports, 63 Pakistanis were on board. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered and identified based on their passports. There are 37 survivors, including one in the hospital and 33 in police custody. Around 10 Pakistanis remain missing. Three survivors are currently in Tripoli under the care of the embassy,” the FO stated.

A list of recovered bodies has been shared by the FO, while efforts are ongoing to gather more information. The Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli is in continuous contact with local authorities.

A day earlier, the FO announced that a Crisis Management Unit had been activated to monitor the situation.

Families seeking information about their loved ones can contact the embassy at 03052185882, +218913870577, or +218 91-6425435 (WhatsApp). The FO’s Crisis Management Unit can be reached at 051-9207887.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 February 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.75 281.35
Euro EUR 287.5 290.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.15 745.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.5 730
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search