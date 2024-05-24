Search

Sports

Shahid Afridi named as tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024

03:20 PM | 24 May, 2024
Shahid Afridi named as tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi was revealed as the newest tournament ambassador for the epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

He joins an illustrious group of ambassadors, featuring India stalwart Yuvraj Singh, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and the fastest man on Earth Usain Bolt.

Afridi is synonymous with Pakistan's most memorable moments in T20 World Cup history. He played a pivotal role in their journey to the final in the inaugural tournament in 2007 and their triumph in the 2009 edition.

Afridi came in clutch for Pakistan in both those years – he was Player of the Tournament in the 2007 edition where they fell on the final hurdle to arch-rivals India. However, they were quick to put that loss behind them and got their hands on the trophy in the next edition, where Afridi was the Player of the Match in both the semi-final against South Africa and the finale for an all-round performance against Sri Lanka.

The former Pakistan captain cherished his memories of the T20 World Cup and expressed his elation at joining the upcoming edition as a tournament ambassador.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Afridi. “From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.

“T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before.

“I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams.”

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, added: “Shahid competed in six ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, two of which as captain and delivering a Player of the Match performance when winning the trophy in 2009, so who better to join our all-star Ambassador team.

“He’s a fan favourite around the world and alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt, will be bringing fans closer to the event ahead of what is set to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicks off on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Tickets prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match announced 

Sports

03:20 PM | 24 May, 2024

Shahid Afridi named as tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024

11:58 PM | 23 May, 2024

Pakistan hires 'originally Indian' coach for football team

11:25 PM | 23 May, 2024

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Tickets of Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia ...

10:10 AM | 23 May, 2024

Wasim Akram appointed Cricket Australia's Multicultural Ambassador

10:01 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England: 1st T20 match canceled due to rain

08:40 PM | 22 May, 2024

Asian Kabaddi Federation bans Indian team from international ...

Sports

06:57 PM | 21 May, 2024

Australia announces final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

05:09 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan Football League set for launch next month 

12:51 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

04:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

12:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo ...

10:58 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

Advertisement

Latest

03:39 PM | 24 May, 2024

When will Matric result 2024 be announced in Punjab?

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: