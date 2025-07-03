Reckitt Benckiser’s Fine in misleading Strepsils case upheld as tribunal trashes appeal

ISLAMABAD – Reckitt Benckiser’s Strepsils case has been dismissed by the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) for non-compliance.

The case was dismissed after repeated absences by the company’s legal counsel, who once again requested an adjournment citing foreign travel. Tribunal rejected plea, noting that similar excuse had been given at a prior hearing. A fine of Rs. 50,000 had previously been imposed for non-appearance.

The appeal was filed in response to Rs150 million penalty levied by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in 2021 for misleading advertising. CCP had ruled that Reckitt Benckiser’s promotion of Strepsils falsely implied it was a medicinal cure for sore throat.

In other developments, Tribunal is hearing several high-profile competition cases. Eight poultry hatcheries, penalized by the CCP for alleged collusion in the pricing of day-old chicks, submitted individual appeals against a collective fine of Rs. 155 million. Tribunal has admitted the appeals and scheduled regular hearings for September 10, 2025.

Fatima Fertilizer Limited also challenged CCP’s decision on price-fixing in the fertilizer industry. Tribunal admitted two appeals from company and temporarily suspended CCP’s order. The original ruling had imposed a total fine of Rs. 375 million on six fertilizer companies, including Fatima Fertilizer and the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC).