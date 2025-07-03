Pakistani man ends life after failing to get father’s release in Electricity Theft Case

GUJRANWALA – A disturbing incident has been reported from Gujranwala where a young man ended his life after failing to arrange amount needed for his father’s release from jail in a power theft case.

According to victim’s family, officials from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) accused man named Anwar of electricity theft in April 2025. He was fined Rs1Lac and handed over to the police, who sent him to jail under the relevant laws.

The man’s son had been making desperate efforts to get Rs50,000, the amount allegedly demanded upfront by authorities to start the process for his father’s release. The remaining amount, the family claims, was to be paid in installments.

Despite persistent attempts, the son could not arrange the required funds. Distressed and hopeless, he reportedly consumed acid and later succumbed before getting life-saving treatment. The family members claimed to be living without electricity for 2.5 months and that the ongoing financial pressure had severely impacted her son’s mental health.

On the other hand, Gujranwala officials denied any wrongdoing as the spokesperson for the company said the case was registered based on evidence of power theft and that all legal procedures were followed before the matter was handed over to the police.

The incident drew public attention to human impact of utility crackdowns on vulnerable families. Rights activists called for a review of how fines and penalties are enforced, particularly in cases involving low-income households, to prevent such tragedies in the future.