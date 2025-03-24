Student commits suicide during board exam in DG Khan, video goes viral

DERA GHAZI KHAN – A tragic incident took place during the board examinations in Dera Ghazi Khan, where a student ended his life by jumping off a building.

CCTV footage of the heartbreaking event has surfaced online, showing the student stepping out of the examination hall and suddenly falling from the building. It is believed that the immense stress of the exam led him to take this extreme step. As soon as this happened, other students rushed out of the hall, abandoning their papers in shock and distress.

The incident has sparked serious concerns among parents and educators, urging them not to burden students with excessive pressure during board exams.

Mental health awareness and support for students under academic stress have become a crucial topic of discussion following this tragedy.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the student.

Meanwhile, the examination board of Dera Ghazi Khan is being questioned about the incident and the lack of immediate intervention.