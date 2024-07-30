Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan confirms May 9 GHQ protest call

Web Desk
09:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2024
Imran Khan confirms May 9 GHQ protest call

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has confirmed and clarified the protest outside GHQ during an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail.

During the discussion, Imran Khan stood by his previous statement about the protest outside GHQ before May 9. He confirmed that he had called for a peaceful protest outside GHQ, emphasizing that his statement was misconstrued as an admission or crime related to the May 9 events.

Imran Khan stated, “My call for a peaceful protest outside GHQ was portrayed as if I admitted to or was involved in the May 9 incidents. I have discussed the peaceful protest outside GHQ in three vlogs and mentioned it 12 times during police investigations.”

He mentioned attacks on his residence on March 14 and an alleged plan to kill him outside the Judicial Complex on March 18, for which he claimed to have evidence.

“I instructed my party to protest peacefully outside GHQ and cantonments if the military or Rangers arrested me,” he added.

A journalist questioned the violent events of May 9, despite the call for a peaceful protest. In response, Imran Khan said the protest turned violent because it was pre-planned. “They are not releasing CCTV footage because it would prove our innocence, showing faces other than ours,” he argued.

Imran Khan asserted that protests happen where issues arise and expressed his intention to take legal action over stolen CCTV footage from May 9.

“I am filing a case against the Rangers for kidnapping a former prime minister from the High Court premises and questioning who ordered my arrest and assault,” he stated.

He criticised the government’s crackdown on social media, mentioning the arrest of 75-year-old cancer patient Raoof Hassan.

“Those investigating social media came into power through NRO 2 and Form 47, aiming to create a clash between the military and PTI. For transparency, a judicial commission should be formed,” he suggested.

Imran Khan accused the government of fearing PTI and wanting to eliminate it through the military, claiming the government’s credibility is damaged post-budget.

He defended social media as the voice of democracy, urging not to equate it with digital terrorism. “Without criticism, institutions will collapse,” he warned.

When asked about legislations during his tenure against speaking against the military, Imran Khan distinguished between criticism and disrespect.

“No journalist left the country or was killed during our time. Even Pervez Musharraf’s liberal era was better than this,” he claimed.

Regarding criticism of national security institutions, Imran Khan affirmed the need for open criticism of all institutions, including those praised on social media for favorable decisions.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Army belongs to the nation, not to specific political parties. “The military’s alignment with the Form 47 government will damage its credibility and harm the country, economy, and democracy,” he said.

Imran Khan attributed the current challenges faced by PTI to the establishment, stating that the electoral obstacles were orchestrated with its involvement. “All corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif were suddenly dropped,” he noted.

In response to another query, Imran Khan acknowledged past negotiations but said they yielded no results. “What they are doing to us benefits our party. I support Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest against inflation and electricity bills,” he remarked.

He mentioned the denial of permission for rallies in Islamabad and the arrests of PTI workers. Consequently, a major power show is planned in Swabi on August 5, involving participants from across the country to avoid any chaos.

“Given the country’s situation, holding a rally in Swabi is appropriate. Any party with public support should demonstrate it in Swabi,” he concluded.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:05 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Dar to lead Pakistan at Iran’s President-elect oath ceremony

09:52 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Security forces eliminate 5 terrorists in KP operations

09:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan confirms May 9 GHQ protest call

09:24 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad to launch new party

09:00 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

‘Beggar’ found with over Rs0.5m, passport in Sargodha

11:58 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders on Hajj 2025 ...

Most viewed

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

09:33 AM | 29 Jul, 2024

'Missing' Cola Next CEO Zulfiqar Ahmed returns home after four days

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

I play for Pakistan, not for captaincy, says Shaheen Afridi

Gold & Silver

02:27 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Gold sees slight gains in Pakistan as new business week begins

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: