Imran Khan confirms May 9 GHQ protest call

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has confirmed and clarified the protest outside GHQ during an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail.

During the discussion, Imran Khan stood by his previous statement about the protest outside GHQ before May 9. He confirmed that he had called for a peaceful protest outside GHQ, emphasizing that his statement was misconstrued as an admission or crime related to the May 9 events.

Imran Khan stated, “My call for a peaceful protest outside GHQ was portrayed as if I admitted to or was involved in the May 9 incidents. I have discussed the peaceful protest outside GHQ in three vlogs and mentioned it 12 times during police investigations.”

He mentioned attacks on his residence on March 14 and an alleged plan to kill him outside the Judicial Complex on March 18, for which he claimed to have evidence.

“I instructed my party to protest peacefully outside GHQ and cantonments if the military or Rangers arrested me,” he added.

A journalist questioned the violent events of May 9, despite the call for a peaceful protest. In response, Imran Khan said the protest turned violent because it was pre-planned. “They are not releasing CCTV footage because it would prove our innocence, showing faces other than ours,” he argued.

Imran Khan asserted that protests happen where issues arise and expressed his intention to take legal action over stolen CCTV footage from May 9.

“I am filing a case against the Rangers for kidnapping a former prime minister from the High Court premises and questioning who ordered my arrest and assault,” he stated.

He criticised the government’s crackdown on social media, mentioning the arrest of 75-year-old cancer patient Raoof Hassan.

“Those investigating social media came into power through NRO 2 and Form 47, aiming to create a clash between the military and PTI. For transparency, a judicial commission should be formed,” he suggested.

Imran Khan accused the government of fearing PTI and wanting to eliminate it through the military, claiming the government’s credibility is damaged post-budget.

He defended social media as the voice of democracy, urging not to equate it with digital terrorism. “Without criticism, institutions will collapse,” he warned.

When asked about legislations during his tenure against speaking against the military, Imran Khan distinguished between criticism and disrespect.

“No journalist left the country or was killed during our time. Even Pervez Musharraf’s liberal era was better than this,” he claimed.

Regarding criticism of national security institutions, Imran Khan affirmed the need for open criticism of all institutions, including those praised on social media for favorable decisions.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Army belongs to the nation, not to specific political parties. “The military’s alignment with the Form 47 government will damage its credibility and harm the country, economy, and democracy,” he said.

Imran Khan attributed the current challenges faced by PTI to the establishment, stating that the electoral obstacles were orchestrated with its involvement. “All corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif were suddenly dropped,” he noted.

In response to another query, Imran Khan acknowledged past negotiations but said they yielded no results. “What they are doing to us benefits our party. I support Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest against inflation and electricity bills,” he remarked.

He mentioned the denial of permission for rallies in Islamabad and the arrests of PTI workers. Consequently, a major power show is planned in Swabi on August 5, involving participants from across the country to avoid any chaos.

“Given the country’s situation, holding a rally in Swabi is appropriate. Any party with public support should demonstrate it in Swabi,” he concluded.