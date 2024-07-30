Dar to lead Pakistan at Iran’s President-elect oath ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the oath taking ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to be held in Tehran today.

The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

Iranian moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian managed to clinch presidential election, defeating Saeed Jalili by nearly 3 million votes.

Pezeshkian, who is a cardiac surgeon, pushed liberal approach in his election campaign including reaching out to West and easing the enforcement of the country’s mandatory Hijab legislation.

His party members celebrated in streets of Tehran and other cities before dawn as his lead grew and victory over Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator close to Iran’s supreme leader, became evident.

Pezeshkian promised no radical changes to Iran’s Shia theocracy during his campaign and has long regarded the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the ultimate authority on all state matters.