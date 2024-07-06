Search

World

Liberal Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election

Pezeshkian bags 16.3 million votes against conservative Saeed Jalili ‘s 13.5 million votes

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 6 Jul, 2024
Liberal Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election
Source: social media

TEHRAN – Iranian moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian managed to clinch presidential election, defeating Saeed Jalili by nearly 3 million votes.

Pezeshkian, who is a cardiac surgeon, pushed liberal approach in his election campaign including reaching out to West and easing the enforcement of the country's mandatory Hijab legislation. 

His party members celebrated in streets of Tehran and other cities before dawn as his lead grew and victory over Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator close to Iran’s supreme leader, became evident.

Pezeshkian promised no radical changes to Iran’s Shia theocracy during his campaign and has long regarded the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the ultimate authority on all state matters.

The first round of voting on June 28 witnessed the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic Republic. Iranian officials traditionally viewed turnout as an indicator of support for the country’s Shia theocracy, which has been strained by years of economic sanctions, mass demonstrations, and severe crackdowns on dissent.

Over 6 crores Iranians were eligible to vote, with approximately one third of them aged between 18 and 30.

The development comes after Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May, was seen as a protege of Khamenei and a potential successor as supreme leader. Khamenei remains the ultimate decision-maker on state matters, the new president could influence the country’s foreign policy towards either confrontation or cooperation with the West.

Pezeshkian vs Jalili: Iran presidential election goes to runoff

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

10:32 AM | 6 Jul, 2024

Liberal Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election

10:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Robot commits suicide in South Korea

05:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Rishi Sunak resigns as conservative party leader following election ...

02:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Watch: Outgoing Dutch PM leaves office on bicycle after serving for ...

09:38 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Labour party triumphs in UK elections, ending 14-year Conservative ...

09:49 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Canadian PM appoints 1st woman chief of armed forces

World

09:05 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

UK general election 2024: England goes to the polls tomorrow

10:06 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

UK votes today: Labour Party eyes victory over conservatives long ...

04:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Malaysia dismantles 'Ninja Turtle Gang,' rescues hundreds of smuggled ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: