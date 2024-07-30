Mastermind behind honey trap of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar arrested

LAHORE – The mastermind of the honey trap gang targeting writer and dramatist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been arrested.

According to the police, Hassan Shah, the mastermind of the honey trap gang, was arrested along with his accomplice Rafiq in Peshawar.

The accused had also leaked an objectionable video of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. Hassan Shah is the central figure in a 12-member gang involved in honey trapping, which includes women as well.

In his statement to the police, Hassan Shah claimed that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar visited the woman’s house with ill intentions, not for scriptwriting.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar raised a commotion about being kidnapped due to the inappropriate videos.

Further investigations are ongoing with the two suspects, and 12 gang members, including the woman, have been arrested.