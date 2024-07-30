PM Shehbaz cancels Iran visit, all other engagements due to illness

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his visit to Iran scheduled for today (July 30) and all other engagements due to illness.

Doctors have advised him complete rest and to stay away from the workload for the time being.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit the neighbouring country today to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the oath taking ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to be held in Tehran today.

The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

Iranian moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian managed to clinch presidential election, defeating Saeed Jalili by nearly 3 million votes.

Pezeshkian, who is a cardiac surgeon, pushed liberal approach in his election campaign including reaching out to West and easing the enforcement of the country’s mandatory Hijab legislation.