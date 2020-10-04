Court in India-occupied Kashmir moved against Shopian fake encounter
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 4 Oct, 2020
Court in India-occupied Kashmir moved against Shopian fake encounter
Share

SRINAGAR – A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in High Court of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), seeking investigation into fake encounter killing of three labourers by Special Investigation Team other than police to be monitored by the court.

The petition has been filed in respect of the killing of Ibrar Ahmad (18), Mohammad Ibrar (21) and Imtiaz Ahmad (26 years), by Dr Sandeep Mawa, a Medical Doctor, who is functioning as a Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front.

As the plea came up for the hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta, Assistant Solicitor General of India, T. M. Shamsi submitted that the petition by a private citizen would not be maintainable as the parents of the deceased had already filed a plea at the Jammu Wing.

Following the submissions, Advocate Salih Pirzada, Sandeep Mawa’s counsel, sought a short adjournment to ascertain and verify the nature of the proceedings in the petition.

“Let him verify the same and address the Court on the next date,” the court said and posted the plea on October 23.

Bodies of Rajouri labourers exhumed, laid to rest in hometown in IIOJ&K

More From This Category
Pakistan marks World Teachers' Day 2020
11:47 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta ...
10:56 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
#HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan trends in Pakistan on ...
10:26 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
CSS 2021 online registration in Pakistan kicks ...
10:09 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan President Alvi visits Kuwait to condole ...
10:07 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
PTA blocks thousands of controversial URLs in ...
09:37 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad
11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr