Bodies of Rajouri labourers exhumed, laid to rest in hometown in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR - The bodies of three labourers from Rajouri, who were killed in a fake encounter by Indian Army in Shopian in July, were exhumed and later laid to rest by the family members in their hometown, Rajouri district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), On July 18, Indian Army had killed three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian and passed them on as “unidentified militants”.

However, the victims were later identified by their families through the pictures released by the army as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ibrar from Rajouri, who had gone to the Kashmir Valley in search of work.

The exhumation was done late on Friday night at Gantamulla area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir