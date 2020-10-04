Teenager dies while filming TikTok video on Lyari Expressway

10:51 AM | 4 Oct, 2020
Teenager dies while filming TikTok video on Lyari Expressway
KARACHI - A 13-year-old boy has lost his life while filming a TikTok video on Lyari Expressway in Karachi.

The teenager, identified as Salman, was killed after being hit by a vehicle while making a video for the video-sharing social networking platform on Lyari Expressway.

Another three people, who were recording the video, were also injured in the incident.

The police have arrested a driver and registered a case.

