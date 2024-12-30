Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Where to watch New Year’s Eve 2025 Fireworks in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad?

Pakistanis are eagerly waiting for New Year’s Eve to enjoy fireworks and night shows as the night remains a joyful occasion that saw massive gatherings in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

In Punjab capital Lahore, the cultural heart of the country, the main New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in Bahria Town where spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky near iconic Eiffel Tower. As per reports, a private hotel in the city will offer a fireworks show paired with live music from 9:30 PM until midnight.

If you are living in Karachi, you can enjoy fireworks display at the Dancing Fountain, Bahria Town while laser light show will also be arranged. The night will be made even more special with a live performance by Jeem Se Jaffar.

Furthermore, Port Grand Karachi will also hold a lively music night featuring top musicians, combined with an exciting fireworks show to ring in the New Year.

For residents of twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ParkView City and IMARAT Downtown will host dazzling fireworks displays for those looking to enjoy the night. Faisal Hills Majestic ARC will also see an energetic performance by renowned artists Arif Lohar and Gul Panra, adding to the festive spirit.

With these exciting events planned across the country, people are all set to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with joy, music, and spectacular fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Punjab Police step up patrols, surveillance for Safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

