Punjab launches recruitment drive to fill 100,000 vacant government jobs

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the recruitment of 100,000 vacancies across the country’s most populous province in accordance with the merit policy.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Government Spokesperson Hassan Khawar said around 33 thousand vacant posts are in the education department. There are 1200 vacant posts in the primary healthcare department, 2900 in specialized healthcare, 2600 in higher education, 3500 college teachers, he said.

He further revealed that civil defense 1200, prisons department 4300 and 4800 patwari vacancies were being filled in phases. In addition to that, around 12000 vacancies would be filled in police and border military police.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by the ad hoc doctors and also ordered to clear their payments without any hindrance.

Punjab extends upper age limit for govt jobs 11:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2021 LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed 15 years relaxation in the upper age limit for government jobs. A ...

The journey of progress has been started with one lac jobs as CM Buzdar has directed to initiate necessary action to fill the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments, the SACM added.