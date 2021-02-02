Punjab extends upper age limit for govt jobs
11:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed 15 years relaxation in the upper age limit for government jobs.
A notification issued by the provincial government says the age limit relaxation will be allowed to all the applicants aspiring for jobs in public departments.
Previously, the age limit relaxation for government employment was 10 years in the province.
