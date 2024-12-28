Punjab Police step up patrols, surveillance for Safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

LAHORE – Punjab Police officials warned of stern action against disruptive behavior during New Year’s Eve as the event used to see influx of citizens who enjoy fireworks.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Police chalked out security plan to ensure law and order during the New Year’s Eve celebrations across the region. Over 25,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain public safety including over 18 thousand constables.

In provincial capital, over 5,000 police officials will be on duty, with all activities monitored through camera surveillance to enhance security. Punjab IGP directed officers to stay on high alert, particularly in monitoring potential threats from anti-state elements.

He also warned against one-wheeling, aerial firing, and other disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. Individuals found harassing women or causing distress to citizens will face immediate detention.

To further strengthen security, Punjab police ramped up patrols by Dolphin Squad, PERU, Elite Force, and PHP teams. Routine search-and-sweep operations will be conducted across cities to ensure safety. Last year’s offenders involved in one-wheeling and aerial firing incidents will be required to submit surety bonds.

Furthermore, citizens are urged to report any violations such as one-wheeling, illegal display of firearms, or aerial firing by calling the police helpline.