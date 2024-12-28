Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another Pakistani man kills himself while shooting TikTok

Another Pakistani Man Kills Himself While Shooting Tiktok

SWAT – The craze of social media takes another life, and the latest incident occurred in northwestern region, where a man pulled the trigger of a loaded hand weapon.

Reports in local media said the 26-year-old man identified as Abu Bakar killed himself in a tragic accident, raising alarm over the menace of the social media craze.

The resident of Shaheen Abad area of Saidu Sharif, shot himself while shooting the clip, prompting immediate action from local police. the rescuers also rushed to the site and moved him to the Central Hospital in Saidu Sharif, where he was pronounced dead.

A probe was started, with police working to gather evidence and file a First Information Report (FIR). This heartbreaking incident is reminder of the growing concern surrounding fatalities linked to social media content creation.

Several similar incident occurred over past few years when people shot themselves while filming TikTok. The string of events raises critical questions about safety and awareness among social media users as they seek to create engaging content.

Newlywed women killed by gunshot while filming ‘TikTok Video’ in Jaranwala

The writer is a staff member.

