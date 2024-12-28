Pti To Challenge Military Court Sentences In Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to file petition in Peshawar High Court, challenging the sentences handed down by military courts to civilians.

PTI leader Advocate Ali Zaman confirmed that Insaf Lawyers Forum will take legal action, arguing that the punishments given to PTI workers were unjust. The petition will be filed in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who supported the move.

Zaman said Imran Khan’s party intends to have the military court decisions declared null and void, with the hope that those sentenced will be released soon. He also appealed to the public to pray for the swift release of all imprisoned leaders and party workers.

ILF also mulled extending legal efforts beyond Peshawar, with similar petitions set to be filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts.

Pakistani military sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms for their involvement in May 2023 riots and attacks on military installations. The sentences, ranging from 2-10 years, were handed down after the attacks.

These convicted are supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including nephew of jailed PM. This is the second set of sentences issued this month, triggering criticism from PTI, as well as the US, UK, and the EU.