Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI to challenge Military Court sentences in Peshawar High Court

Pti To Challenge Military Court Sentences In Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to file petition in Peshawar High Court, challenging the sentences handed down by military courts to civilians.

PTI leader Advocate Ali Zaman confirmed that Insaf Lawyers Forum will take legal action, arguing that the punishments given to PTI workers were unjust. The petition will be filed in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who supported the move.

Zaman said Imran Khan’s party intends to have the military court decisions declared null and void, with the hope that those sentenced will be released soon. He also appealed to the public to pray for the swift release of all imprisoned leaders and party workers.

ILF also mulled extending legal efforts beyond Peshawar, with similar petitions set to be filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts.

Pakistani military sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms for their involvement in May 2023 riots and attacks on military installations. The sentences, ranging from 2-10 years, were handed down after the attacks.

These convicted are supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including nephew of jailed PM. This is the second set of sentences issued this month, triggering criticism from PTI, as well as the US, UK, and the EU.

Who have been punished by military courts for May 9 violence?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search