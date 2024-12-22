New Year’s Day Holiday announced for Govt and Private Sector

DUBAI – More relief for government and private employees in celebration of New Year’s Day as United Arab Emirates UAE declared Wednesday, January 1, 2025, a public holiday for all offices.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) also granted private sector employees a paid day off on the same date. This holiday marks the first of 2025 and is part of the UAE’s official list of public holidays for upcoming year.

2025 Public Holidays

UAE will observe thirteen public holidays in 2025, offering break for residents to spend quality time. Eid Al Fitr holidays will last up to four days, covering the first three days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan.

As per newrules, Holidays falling on weekends will not be moved to weekdays. All states have the authority to declare additional holidays as necessary.

The announcement ensures that both public and private sector employees can prepare for the year ahead, starting with the New Year’s holiday.