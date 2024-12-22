Death penalty awarded to another Pakistani man for ‘Online Blasphemy;

PESHAWAR – A man was senten­ced to death on Saturday under the blasphemy law for posting outrageous content on social media.

Reports in local media said Khalid, a resident of Bannu, KP was sentenced to death for posting blasphemous content on social media. A special anti-terrorism court in Peshawar convicted Khalid for violating the country’s stern laws against committing offensive things about religious personalities.

The prosecution accused Khalid of sharing derogatory material online, which sparked outrage and protests in various parts of the country. Amid the outrage, FIA Counter-Terrorism Wing nabbed Khalid in Bannu, and started proceedings.

After a detailed investigation, the case was brought to trial at Central Jail Peshawar, where both the accused and witnesses testified. After multiple court hearings, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Khalid to life imprisonment in one case, and to death under the blasphemy law for the other.

The death penalty case underscores the sensitive nature of blasphemy charges in Pakistan, where such accusations can lead to severe legal consequences and even mob violence.