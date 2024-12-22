Pakistan coalition govt gears up for critical talks with PTI amid threats of civil disobedience

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formed negotiating committee from the ruling coalition to engage in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This move follows an announcement from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday, who revealed that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had assured the formation of a government team for negotiations. Sadiq later confirmed that a request had been made for the government to establish such a team, in response to PTI’s own committee.

The newly formed committee, announced on Sunday, consists of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister’s advisor Rana Sanaullah Khan, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Abdul Aleem Khan from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain from the Muslim League-Q.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed hope that the discussions will focus on national security and the broader national interest, stressing the importance of Pakistan’s survival. He also praised the role of National Assembly Speaker Sadiq in facilitating the talks, calling for unity in the face of national challenges.

Imran Khan’s party earlier gave government an ultimatum, warning that it will start a civil disobedience movement if talks do not begin before start of next week. PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, are cautiously optimistic after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq promised to help form a committee for negotiations.

PTI also lamented the government’sgambit of obstructing talks by blocking its negotiation team from meeting Imran Khan in jail. PTI’s Secretary Information confirmed that the movement will proceed if no progress is made by Sunday, with additional phases under consideration.