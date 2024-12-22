Shocking Video shows Lion escaping, running wild in Lahore Streets

LAHORE – A pet lion was shot dead by a security guard at a private housing society as the big cat escaped from a resident’s home and caused panic among people, including families with children.

The lion, owned by resident Ali Imran, chased some individuals, prompting the guard to intervene with multiple gunshots, fatally injuring the animal.

A day after the incident, a video shot by a handheld device captured the harrowing scene of lion escaping from a house in Harbanspura area of Lahore. The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, captured moment when the lion jumped over the house’s wall and landed in the street.

The animal then raced quickly down the street, appearing visibly panicked. As it dashes away, it slips but quickly gets back up and continues running. A street vendor, who sees the lion approaching, moves to the side to avoid its attack.

This dramatic escape caught the attention of many, with the lion later entering a nearby society, where it was shot and killed by a security guard.