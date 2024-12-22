Legal Eagles weigh in on Convicted May 9 rioters’ right to appeal to Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military court handed down sentences to activists from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for their involvement in the May 9 riots, and constitutional experts clarified that individuals sentenced by military courts can appeal their verdicts before Army Chief, and if their sentences are upheld, they may seek mercy from President under Article 45 of Constitution.

The clarification comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan refrained from issuing a stay order on military court decisions related to civilian cases.

Legal experts revealed that, in addition to appeals to the Army Chief, the Supreme Court will also review the sentences handed down by the military court. Sources familiar with development also revealed that these sentences could face judicial scrutiny in days to come.

The military court’s recent sentencing of 25 individuals involved in the 9 May incidents has sparked controversy, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planning to challenge the verdicts in the Supreme Court, claiming they are unconstitutional.

The convicted rioters received sentences ranging from two to ten years for attacking military facilities. Protests erupted after Khan’s arrest on corruption charges, which he claimed were politically motivated.

Khan’s supporters stormed government buildings, prompting a crackdown on his party. Thousands were arrested, but only about 100 faced military trials.

Party leaders criticized the sentences as excessive, and Amnesty International condemned the use of military courts for civilian trials.