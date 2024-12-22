Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Legal Eagles weigh in on Convicted May 9 rioters’ right to appeal to Army Chief

Legal Eagles Weigh In On Convicted May 9 Rioters Right To Appeal To Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military court handed down sentences to activists from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for their involvement in the May 9 riots, and constitutional experts clarified that individuals sentenced by military courts can appeal their verdicts before Army Chief, and if their sentences are upheld, they may seek mercy from President under Article 45 of Constitution.

The clarification comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan refrained from issuing a stay order on military court decisions related to civilian cases.

Legal experts revealed that, in addition to appeals to the Army Chief, the Supreme Court will also review the sentences handed down by the military court. Sources familiar with development also revealed that these sentences could face judicial scrutiny in days to come.

The military court’s recent sentencing of 25 individuals involved in the 9 May incidents has sparked controversy, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planning to challenge the verdicts in the Supreme Court, claiming they are unconstitutional.

The convicted rioters received sentences ranging from two to ten years for attacking military facilities. Protests erupted after Khan’s arrest on corruption charges, which he claimed were politically motivated.

Khan’s supporters stormed government buildings, prompting a crackdown on his party. Thousands were arrested, but only about 100 faced military trials.

Party leaders criticized the sentences as excessive, and Amnesty International condemned the use of military courts for civilian trials.

Full List of civilians sentenced to prison for involvement in May 9 Protests

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 22 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search