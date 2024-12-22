Karachi Weather Alert: Cold spell to extend in port city as temperature likely to reach 8°C

KARACHI – Chill in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is expected to continue this week, with the mercury expected to reach as low as 8°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

The ongoing cold wave gripped parts of the country and temperatures are forecast to dip in days to come. Met Office has predicted that minimum temperatures will stay between 8°C and 12°C in the city over the next two days, but areas like Jinnah Terminal may see further plunge.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 25°C, with humidity levels dropping to 13% in the evening.

Karachi Temperature

The cold wave is also affecting other regions of Sindh, with night temperatures in upper and central Sindh expected to be 2-4°C below normal. Residents of Karachi are advised to prepare for colder nights and take necessary precautions against the chill.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

The country is experiencing cold and dry weather, with shallow westerly wave affecting western and upper regions. On Sunday, most areas will remain cold and dry, with very cold and cloudy conditions in the north.

Light rain or snowfall is expected in isolated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and nearby hilly regions, while fog may occur in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the night. Similar conditions are expected, with light rain or snowfall possible in parts of Punjab and Kashmir.