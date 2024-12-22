Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan announces squad for final ODI against South Africa, makes 3 changes

The Pakistan cricket team has announced its playing XI for the third and final One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, making three changes to the lineup.

In a move aimed at rotating the squad, Pakistan has included Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufiyan Maqeem in the playing XI. These changes come at the expense of Irfan Niazi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed, who have been rested for this match.

The full squad for the final ODI includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, opening batsman Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, pacers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, along with the three aforementioned changes.

This final match of the three-match series is scheduled to take place today in Johannesburg at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan currently leads the series 2-0, having already secured an unassailable advantage over South Africa.

With the series already decided, Pakistan will be aiming to complete a clean sweep in the final ODI, while South Africa will look to salvage some pride in the concluding game.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

