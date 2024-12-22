Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Africa opt to bowl after winning toss in third ODI against Pakistan

South Africa Opts To Ball

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan. The match, delayed due to rain, finally saw the toss take place after the weather cleared up.

South African captain, having won the toss, decided to invite the visiting team to bat. This match is crucial for both teams, with Pakistan holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan, looking to finalize their squad for the upcoming challenges, made three changes to their playing XI. Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufyan Maqeem were brought in, replacing Irfan Niazi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

The Pakistan squad for this match includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufyan Maqeem.

It’s also worth noting that this game is South Africa’s annual Pink Day match, where the team wears pink jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer. The event serves as an important reminder for cancer prevention and support, with a focus on spreading information about the disease.

With Pakistan already securing the series, the third ODI is a final opportunity for both teams to put forth their best performance and make a statement for the future.

