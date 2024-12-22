Coas Munir Vows To Eradicate Terrorism And Its Supporters

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, has stated that individuals involved in nefarious activities against the state, along with their facilitators and financial supporters, will be eliminated.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff visited the Wana area of South Waziristan today, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the current security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The army chief interacted with officers and soldiers, praising their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the fight against terrorism, and described the security forces’ personnel as the real heroes of the nation.

He mentioned that the nation takes pride in the youth battling terrorism, and the martyrs of Pakistan are a source of pride, whose sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Chief of Army Staff further emphasised that with the steadfast support of the nation, the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies will work together to ensure the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country.

He assured that, God willing, terrorism and extremism, in all its forms, will be eradicated, and Pakistan’s armed forces are determined to accomplish this mission. The courage, resilience, and unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces are the cornerstone of the country’s sovereignty.

The army chief reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in pursuing the remnants of the Khawarij and stated that the nefarious activities against the state, along with their facilitators and financial backers, will be eradicated.

Earlier, upon arrival in Wana, the Corps Commander Peshawar welcomed the Army Chief.

