Ambulance helicopter crashes into hospital building in Turkey, 4 dead

A tragic accident occurred in Muğla, Turkey, when an ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital building, resulting in the deaths of four people, including two pilots, a doctor, and a nurse.

According to international news agencies, the accident took place shortly after the helicopter took off from the helipad on top of the Muğla Training and Research Hospital. As the helicopter ascended, it suddenly lost control, swerving and crashing into the upper floor of the hospital before plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion. All four individuals on board—two pilots, a doctor, and a nurse—died on the spot.

Fortunately, no one was injured on the hospital floor where the helicopter struck, as it was empty at the time.

Local authorities have suggested that poor weather conditions may have played a role in the crash, possibly affecting the helicopter’s ability to take off safely. However, a full investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.