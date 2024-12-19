Severe cold weather predicted for Lahore, temperature to drop to 4°C

A cold wave has tightened its grip on Lahore, bringing a sharp temperature drop as the weather remains dry and brisk. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to fall to 4°C, while the maximum temperature during the day may reach 19°C. Humidity levels have been recorded above 60%, intensifying the chill in the air.

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with severe cold conditions expected in the upper regions. Nighttime temperatures in mountainous areas are predicted to become especially harsh. Dense fog is likely to envelop the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while morning haze may reduce visibility in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lahore’s residents are advised to brace for the cold and take necessary precautions as the temperatures continue to plummet. The ongoing conditions underscore the importance of staying warm and minimizing outdoor activities during the late-night and early-morning hours. Travelers are also urged to exercise caution on foggy roads to ensure safety.

With no significant chances of rain in the immediate forecast, the city remains under the spell of dry and biting winter weather.