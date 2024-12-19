Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Qureshi, CM Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has indicted PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with 14 other accused in the case of the May 9 tragedy and the GHQ attack.

According to media reports, the court heard the GHQ attack case, during which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appeared, and the judge canceled his arrest warrants.

In addition, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, and dozens of other accused were also present during the hearing.

The court indicted 14 individuals, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and adjourned the case until December 21.

The accused denied the charges in court. Indictments were handed down to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb.

Furthermore, Taimoor Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood, and Raja Nasir Mehmood were also indicted. To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Shehryar Afridi, and Kanwal Shozeb filed applications under Section 265-D, which the Anti-Terrorism Court has scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister appointed lawyer Ghulam Hussnain Sanbal as his 12th pleader and thanked the judge for canceling the arrest warrants.

After the hearing, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister also met PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

