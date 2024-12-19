Another Rangers personnel martyred in Islamabad protest, death toll rises to 4

ISLAMABAD – Another personnel of the Pakistan Rangers, who became a victim of the violence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on Nov 26, was martyred.

Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer (37 years old, resident of Narowal district), who was severely injured during the violent actions on November 25 and 26 under the guise of the protest, had been in a coma.

Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer had served the sacred duty of defending the homeland for 17 years. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters.

On November 25 and 26, PTI workers carried out violent attacks under the cover of the protest, targeting government property and causing irreparable damage.

As a result of the PTI miscreants’ attacks, the number of martyred Rangers personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured.

Additionally, two personnel of Punjab Police were martyred, and approximately 119 officers were injured. During the violent actions, 11 officers of Islamabad Police were also severely injured.

Numerous videos of violent incidents and vandalism have surfaced, showing PTI workers setting fire at various locations.