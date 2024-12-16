Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for cold snap as temperature drops to 8°C

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is reeling under cold spell, with mercury coming down to 8.9°C, Met Office said Sunday.
As per the PMD advisory, the lowest temperature was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, while other areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal reported 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively.
The weather in the port city is likely to remain cold and dry, with winds blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h and humidity at 40-50 percent.
Karachi AQI
|Parameters
|Value
|Air Quality Index (AQI)
|184 (Unhealthy)
|Key Pollutant
|PM2.5
|PM2.5 Concentration
|102 µg/m³
|Temperature
|21°C
|Wind Speed
|5.5 km/h
|Humidity
|40-50
Pakistan Cold Wave
A severe cold wave is gripping northern Pakistan, with Leh recording the lowest temperature of -13°C. Skardu followed with -7°C, Kalam at -6°C, and Islamabad at -1°C. Other major cities such as Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan saw temperatures ranging from 3°C to 7°C.
Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing heavy snowfall, covering the region’s mountains, roads, and homes in a thick blanket of snow. Parts of Balochistan are also facing biting cold, with mercury in Quetta dropping to -6°C, while Kalat and Ziarat recorded -5°C.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that the cold wave will persist for several days, affecting many regions, including Karachi, where cold and dry weather is expected to continue.
