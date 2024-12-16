Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for cold snap as temperature drops to 8°C

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is reeling under cold spell, with mercury coming down to 8.9°C, Met Office said Sunday.

As per the PMD advisory, the lowest temperature was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, while other areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal reported 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively.

The weather in the port city is likely to remain cold and dry, with winds blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h and humidity at 40-50 percent.

Karachi AQI

Parameters Value
Air Quality Index (AQI) 184 (Unhealthy)
Key Pollutant PM2.5
PM2.5 Concentration 102 µg/m³
Temperature 21°C
Wind Speed 5.5 km/h
Humidity 40-50

Pakistan Cold Wave

A severe cold wave is gripping northern Pakistan, with Leh recording the lowest temperature of -13°C. Skardu followed with -7°C, Kalam at -6°C, and Islamabad at -1°C. Other major cities such as Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan saw temperatures ranging from 3°C to 7°C.

Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing heavy snowfall, covering the region’s mountains, roads, and homes in a thick blanket of snow. Parts of  Balochistan are also facing biting cold, with mercury in Quetta dropping to -6°C, while Kalat and Ziarat recorded -5°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that the cold wave will persist for several days, affecting many regions, including Karachi, where cold and dry weather is expected to continue.

