Islamabad Weather Update: Capital sees freezing temperature as mercury dips to -1°C

Pakistan Cold Wave
In its weather advisory, Met Office predicted cold and dry conditions across most parts of the country, with very cold temperatures in the hilly regions.
Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions prevailed throughout most of the country, while the hilly areas experienced freezing temperatures.
- Leh: -13°C
- Gopis: -7°C
- Skardu and Kalat: -5°C
- Quetta, Astore, Malam Jabba: -4°C
- Dir and Bagrot: -2°C
Meanwhile, Fog in the southern and upper regions of Punjab and Sindh may also affect visibility.
