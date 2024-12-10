Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital sees freezing temperature as mercury dips to -1°C

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued advisory for twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, predicting cold and dry weather throughout this week.

Met Office forecast shows very cold conditions, including the possibility of frost, are likely during the morning hours on Tuesday. The temperature in the capital is expected to drop to -1°C, with high humidity levels.

Tuesday’s weather will be predominantly sunny, and Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to remain cold and partly cloudy, with temperatures fluctuating between -1°C to 1°C.

City ISLAMABAD
Humidity 91%
Min Temp -1°C
Tuesday Sunny [-1-1]
Wednesday Partly Cloudy [-1-1°C]
Thursday Partly Cloudy [0-2°C]

Pakistan Cold Wave

In its weather advisory, Met Office predicted cold and dry conditions across most parts of the country, with very cold temperatures in the hilly regions.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions prevailed throughout most of the country, while the hilly areas experienced freezing temperatures.

  • Leh: -13°C
  • Gopis: -7°C
  • Skardu and Kalat: -5°C
  • Quetta, Astore, Malam Jabba: -4°C
  • Dir and Bagrot: -2°C

Meanwhile, Fog in the southern and upper regions of Punjab and Sindh may also affect visibility.

