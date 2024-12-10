Islamabad Weather Update: Capital sees freezing temperature as mercury dips to -1°C

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued advisory for twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, predicting cold and dry weather throughout this week.

Met Office forecast shows very cold conditions, including the possibility of frost, are likely during the morning hours on Tuesday. The temperature in the capital is expected to drop to -1°C, with high humidity levels.

Tuesday’s weather will be predominantly sunny, and Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to remain cold and partly cloudy, with temperatures fluctuating between -1°C to 1°C.

Islamabad Weather Update