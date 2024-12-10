Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sana Javed raises temperature with new Sizzling Pictures

Sana Javed Raises Temperature With New Sizzling Pictures

Lollywood star Sana Javed has turned up the heat with her latest sizzling avatar, as she flaunted an urban chic outfit.

The Khaani star shared her new bold fashion look on social media, donning a black blazer and pants paired with a tube top, and it remained under the spotlight.

The new clicks garnered mixed reactions as Sana’s fans praised her style game while social media users expressed their displeasure, raising questions over the revealing outfit.

Despite the backlash, Sana continues to share her life with her followers, maintaining her modeling career while staying away from acting projects since her marriage.

Sana tied the knot with cricketer Shoaib Malik in a private ceremony, confirming their marriage on social media in January this year. The actor first married musician Umair Jaswal but the duo separated.



