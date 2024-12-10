Sana Javed raises temperature with new Sizzling Pictures

Lollywood star Sana Javed has turned up the heat with her latest sizzling avatar, as she flaunted an urban chic outfit.

The Khaani star shared her new bold fashion look on social media, donning a black blazer and pants paired with a tube top, and it remained under the spotlight.

The new clicks garnered mixed reactions as Sana’s fans praised her style game while social media users expressed their displeasure, raising questions over the revealing outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

Despite the backlash, Sana continues to share her life with her followers, maintaining her modeling career while staying away from acting projects since her marriage.