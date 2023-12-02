Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Hollywood actor Jason Statham and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcased elegance and style during their recent excursion to Abu Dhabi. The couple, in town for the Grand Prix, took some time to explore the country's cultural landmarks, notably visiting the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Respecting local customs, Rosie, 36, adorned a white hijab paired with a tunic top and wide-legged trousers. Adding a touch of luxury, she carried a small Valentino handbag. Jason, 56, complemented her ensemble with an all-black attire, including a tailored blazer over a plain T-shirt and trousers. Taking to Instagram, he shared the pictures with the caption "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque"

Earlier, the couple immersed themselves in the thrill of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.

Despite a notable 20-year age gap, Rosie and Jason have been a strong couple since 2010, sharing the joys of parenthood with son Jack, six, and daughter Isabella, 21 months. Maintaining a private family life, the couple refrains from directly showcasing their children on social media.

On the work front, he will be seen in an action thriller The Beekeeper in 2024.