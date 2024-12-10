Hollywood meets Bollywood in Spectacle of Glamour at Jeddah Red Sea Festival

MUMBAI – Jeddah’s Red Sea Festival sparkled with Hollywood and Bollywood Stars in Nights of Glamour.

Top Bollywood guns like Aamir Khan, and legends like Vin Diesel made news with their appearances at the film festival that is being held for solid foundation for film industry in Kingdom.

Bollwyood star Shraddha Kapoor’s latest appearance at Film Festival set social media abuzz after a viral photo-op with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. The Haider star attended the premiere of Garfield’s upcoming film We Live in Time, where the two posed for a photo, sparking excitement among fans, who drew playful comparisons between Garfield’s Spider-Man and Shraddha’s Stree character.

Andrew Garfield dressed to nine in an ivory suit paired with a striped shirt and tie. The two exchanged a friendly handshake and posed together for photographers, adding to the charm of the evening.

The event also saw the attendance of producers Benedict Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland, alongside Jomana Alrashid, Chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation. The premiere of We Live in Time added star power to the festival’s lineup, with Shraddha’s viral moment being one of the highlights.

B.Town star Ranbir Kapoor also comes under spotlight with Olivia Wildeas two posed together for the cameras. Ranbir wore a regal red bandhgala jacket with black trousers, while Wilde stunned in a white gown.

Other notable figures at the Red Sea Film Festival included Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who was honored with an award, and Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her presence felt at the opening ceremony.

The festival also saw appearances from Will Smith, Emily Blunt, and Farhan Akhtar, who attended the premiere of Superboys of Malegaon with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Kareena Kapoor participated in an insightful “In Conversation” session with the audience.